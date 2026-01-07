Left Menu

Nestle Infant Formula Recall Expands Worldwide Amid Safety Concerns

Nestle's recall of infant nutrition products due to potential cereulide contamination has expanded to 37 countries, including Brazil, China, and South Africa. The recall poses challenges for new CEO Philipp Navratil. Health warnings have been issued, and no illnesses are confirmed yet. Nestle is seeking alternative suppliers to stabilize production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:42 IST
Nestle has broadened the scope of its infant formula recall to now include regions like Africa, the Americas, and Asia, as potential cereulide contamination concerns mount. The recall stretches beyond Europe, encompassing countries such as Brazil, China, and South Africa, amidst increasing pressure on the global food giant.

The affected products, including SMA, BEBA, NAN, and Alfamino formula, have prompted health warnings in at least 37 countries, including most European nations, Australia, and Mexico. The recall escalates scrutiny on Nestle's new CEO, Philipp Navratil, who is spearheading efforts to reinvigorate growth following internal management shifts.

Significant actions include Brazil halting sales as a precaution, while Nestle China and Australia undertake recalls of products imported from Europe and Switzerland respectively. South Africa notes the affected NAN formula was produced in June 2025. Facing its largest recall ever, Nestle is increasing output and diversifying supply chains to stabilize market presence.

