Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts

The Delhi High Court has issued an order requiring the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to delete social media posts that associate BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam with the contentious Ankita Bhandari murder case. This directive is seen as a blow to what the BJP calls Congress and AAP's 'dirty politics'.

Gautam, BJP's national general secretary, filed a defamation lawsuit that led to this interim order. The court instructed social media platforms to take down any flagged content deemed defamatory within 24 hours, emphasizing timely compliance to maintain fairness.

In a broader scope, the court's decision also targets other parties involved, including actor Urmila Sanawar, who allegedly referred to a 'VIP' linked to the murder case in an audio clip. This directive follows the arrest and sentencing of the resort owner and his accomplices involved in the 19-year-old's murder in 2022.