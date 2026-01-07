Left Menu

Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts

The Delhi High Court ordered Congress and AAP to remove social media posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the Ankita Bhandari murder case within 24 hours. The court also mandated social media platforms to delete similar content identified by Gautam, calling it a 'victory of truth'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:42 IST
Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued an order requiring the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to delete social media posts that associate BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam with the contentious Ankita Bhandari murder case. This directive is seen as a blow to what the BJP calls Congress and AAP's 'dirty politics'.

Gautam, BJP's national general secretary, filed a defamation lawsuit that led to this interim order. The court instructed social media platforms to take down any flagged content deemed defamatory within 24 hours, emphasizing timely compliance to maintain fairness.

In a broader scope, the court's decision also targets other parties involved, including actor Urmila Sanawar, who allegedly referred to a 'VIP' linked to the murder case in an audio clip. This directive follows the arrest and sentencing of the resort owner and his accomplices involved in the 19-year-old's murder in 2022.

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026