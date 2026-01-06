Left Menu

JNU Drama: Provocative Slogans Spark Controversy

Jawaharlal Nehru University administrators have asked for an FIR after provocative slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were allegedly raised during a campus event. The slogans, reportedly linked to a judicial verdict, led to plans for an internal inquiry and possible disciplinary action.

JNU Drama: Provocative Slogans Spark Controversy
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially requested a First Information Report (FIR) after reports surfaced of provocative slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah being chanted during a campus event.

According to a letter seen by PTI, JNU's administration claims the slogans, made at an event organized by affiliated students, were inflammatory and in contempt of the Supreme Court. The incident coincided with a judicial ruling related to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

An internal inquiry is being set up by the university, targeting identified students, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra. Disciplinary actions are being considered, and more advisory measures will follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

