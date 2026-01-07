Left Menu

Extended Winter Break: Punjab Schools Stay Closed Until Mid-January

The Punjab government has extended the winter holiday in all schools until January 13 due to severe cold weather. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains emphasized the safety of children and staff. Schools will reopen on January 14, as per an announcement made on the social media platform X.

Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government announced an extension to the winter break for all schools in the state, pushing the reopening date to January 14. This decision, made by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, is due to the current cold wave impacting the region.

Minister Bains highlighted the health and safety concerns for both students and staff as driving factors behind this move. All educational institutions, including government and private schools, will observe the extended break.

This extension follows a prior decision where the holidays were initially set to end on December 31, but were prolonged to January 7 before the latest extension was declared.

