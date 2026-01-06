Left Menu

Delhi Education Minister Demands Apology from Kejriwal for Misleading Statements

The Delhi Education Minister accused former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spreading false claims about the deployment of government school teachers for counting stray dogs. The minister demanded a public apology, criticizing Kejriwal's actions as part of a pattern of misrepresentation and disruptive politics.

Updated: 06-01-2026 10:11 IST
In a heated exchange, Delhi's Education Minister has called on Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, to issue a public apology for what he terms misleading allegations about government school teachers.

Kejriwal had claimed that teachers were tasked with counting stray dogs. However, the Education Minister refuted these claims, labeling them a serious misrepresentation of facts.

An FIR has been filed by Delhi's Directorate of Education against social media users for amplifying these allegations, adding another layer of tension to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

