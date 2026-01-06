Delhi Education Minister Demands Apology from Kejriwal for Misleading Statements

In a heated exchange, Delhi's Education Minister has called on Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister, to issue a public apology for what he terms misleading allegations about government school teachers.

Kejriwal had claimed that teachers were tasked with counting stray dogs. However, the Education Minister refuted these claims, labeling them a serious misrepresentation of facts.

An FIR has been filed by Delhi's Directorate of Education against social media users for amplifying these allegations, adding another layer of tension to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)