Jharkhand's Language Diversity: A Multilingual Education Conclave

In a bid to enhance the multilingual education landscape, Jharkhand's Minister Sudivya Kumar launched a conclave centered on addressing the integration challenges of diverse languages as outlined in the National Education Policy.

Highlighting the state's linguistic diversity, Kumar emphasized the necessity to include tribal languages within primary education to reflect the cultural richness of Jharkhand.

Efforts are underway to expand the PALASH project, which currently supports eight districts, to encompass more regional languages, ensuring a comprehensive educational framework for the young populace, Kumar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)