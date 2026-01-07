Left Menu

Jharkhand's Language Diversity: A Multilingual Education Conclave

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar inaugurated a conclave focusing on multilingual education challenges in line with India's National Education Policy. The event highlighted the need to incorporate tribal and regional languages into primary education to foster holistic educational growth across the state's diverse linguistic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:56 IST
In a bid to enhance the multilingual education landscape, Jharkhand's Minister Sudivya Kumar launched a conclave centered on addressing the integration challenges of diverse languages as outlined in the National Education Policy.

Highlighting the state's linguistic diversity, Kumar emphasized the necessity to include tribal languages within primary education to reflect the cultural richness of Jharkhand.

Efforts are underway to expand the PALASH project, which currently supports eight districts, to encompass more regional languages, ensuring a comprehensive educational framework for the young populace, Kumar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

