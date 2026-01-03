Nani's Upcoming Film 'The Paradise': A Multilingual Cinematic Journey

In a thrilling announcement for movie enthusiasts, the team behind 'The Paradise,' starring Nani, has unveiled a fresh poster for the much-anticipated film. Reuniting actor Nani with director Srikanth Odela after their successful project 'Dasara', this film promises to captivate audiences once again.

Shot under the SLV Cinemas banner by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, 'The Paradise' set production in motion in June and is set to enthrall audiences in 2026. The movie will be available in a wide array of languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Slated for a March 26th, 2026 release, 'The Paradise' features a striking image of Nani against a dramatic jail backdrop, setting the stage for a gripping narrative. Complementing the visual storytelling is a musical score crafted by the celebrated Anirudh Ravichander, ensuring an immersive experience for all who watch.