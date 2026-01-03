Left Menu

Nani's Upcoming Film 'The Paradise': A Multilingual Cinematic Journey

The upcoming film 'The Paradise', starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, has unveiled a new poster. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film will release in March 2026 across multiple languages. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander will score the music for this exciting Telugu cinematic venture.

  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling announcement for movie enthusiasts, the team behind 'The Paradise,' starring Nani, has unveiled a fresh poster for the much-anticipated film. Reuniting actor Nani with director Srikanth Odela after their successful project 'Dasara', this film promises to captivate audiences once again.

Shot under the SLV Cinemas banner by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, 'The Paradise' set production in motion in June and is set to enthrall audiences in 2026. The movie will be available in a wide array of languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Slated for a March 26th, 2026 release, 'The Paradise' features a striking image of Nani against a dramatic jail backdrop, setting the stage for a gripping narrative. Complementing the visual storytelling is a musical score crafted by the celebrated Anirudh Ravichander, ensuring an immersive experience for all who watch.

