Controversial Withdrawal of MBBS Course Sparks Political Divisions in Jammu

The National Medical Commission's revocation of permission for an MBBS course in a Jammu college has ignited political controversy. While the BJP and allied groups celebrated it citing non-compliance, opposition parties condemned it as political and religious discrimination. The decision affects students, college staff, and local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission's move to revoke permission for a new MBBS course at a Jammu college has stirred up significant political unrest. The course was initially approved but later withdrawn due to the institute's failure to meet specified standards, a decision backed by the BJP but criticized by opposition parties.

While the BJP and right-wing Sangharsh Samiti support the revocation, applauding it as a protection of local faith interests, the NC and PDP accuse the ruling party of using religion and region in its political strategies. This decision affects 50 students who will be accommodated elsewhere and raises concerns about regional economic impacts.

Opposition voices, including the Congress, argue that the decision is a setback to educational opportunities in Jammu and reflects broader discriminatory policies. There's a call for scrutiny over the impacts on students, staff, and the regional economy due to lost educational prospects and jobs linked to the college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

