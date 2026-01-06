Media Turmoil in Caracas: Journalists Detained Amidst Political Unrest
More than a dozen media workers were detained in Caracas while covering events related to ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the new legislature's swearing-in. Despite their brief detention and the deportation of one foreign journalist, all were eventually released. Both Venezuelan ministries and major international media have not provided comments.
In a turbulent political climate, more than a dozen media workers were briefly detained in Caracas while covering a march supporting ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the new legislature's swearing-in ceremony. The incident underscores the challenges faced by journalists in Venezuela.
The press association SNTP confirmed the release of all 14 detained journalists, including a foreign journalist who was deported. The detainees were primarily associated with international media outlets, and Reuters could not independently verify all detentions.
Venezuelan authorities, as well as the Ministry of Communications and major global news agencies, have remained silent on the detentions, coinciding with Nicolás Maduro's plea of not guilty to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Social Media Misinformation Controversy
China Urges Immediate Release of Venezuela's Maduro
Prolonged Detention Sparks Debate: Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Crisis in Venezuela: U.S. Detention of Maduro Sparks Global Debate
Geopolitical Waves: US Detention of Maduro and Its Impact on Global Markets