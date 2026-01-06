Left Menu

Media Turmoil in Caracas: Journalists Detained Amidst Political Unrest

More than a dozen media workers were detained in Caracas while covering events related to ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the new legislature's swearing-in. Despite their brief detention and the deportation of one foreign journalist, all were eventually released. Both Venezuelan ministries and major international media have not provided comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:16 IST
Media Turmoil in Caracas: Journalists Detained Amidst Political Unrest

In a turbulent political climate, more than a dozen media workers were briefly detained in Caracas while covering a march supporting ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the new legislature's swearing-in ceremony. The incident underscores the challenges faced by journalists in Venezuela.

The press association SNTP confirmed the release of all 14 detained journalists, including a foreign journalist who was deported. The detainees were primarily associated with international media outlets, and Reuters could not independently verify all detentions.

Venezuelan authorities, as well as the Ministry of Communications and major global news agencies, have remained silent on the detentions, coinciding with Nicolás Maduro's plea of not guilty to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.

TRENDING

1
Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

 Australia
3
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India
4
Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026