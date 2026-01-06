Media Turmoil in Caracas: Journalists Detained Amidst Political Unrest

In a turbulent political climate, more than a dozen media workers were briefly detained in Caracas while covering a march supporting ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the new legislature's swearing-in ceremony. The incident underscores the challenges faced by journalists in Venezuela.

The press association SNTP confirmed the release of all 14 detained journalists, including a foreign journalist who was deported. The detainees were primarily associated with international media outlets, and Reuters could not independently verify all detentions.

Venezuelan authorities, as well as the Ministry of Communications and major global news agencies, have remained silent on the detentions, coinciding with Nicolás Maduro's plea of not guilty to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.