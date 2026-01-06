Left Menu

U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

The Trump administration plans to meet with top U.S. oil companies to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production following the ousting of Nicolas Maduro. The meeting aims to revitalize Venezuela's oil sector, requiring significant investment, despite existing political and infrastructural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 06:26 IST
U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The administration of President Donald Trump is set to engage with major U.S. oil companies this week to discuss strategies for revitalizing Venezuela's oil production. This move follows the recent removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, highlighting the administration's focus on strengthening energy ties with the South American country.

Sources indicate that no discussions have yet occurred between the top oil companies—Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron—and the White House regarding operations in Venezuela post-Maduro's capture. Despite President Trump's assertions about ongoing communications, it appears the industry executives remain out of the loop.

The upcoming talks are pivotal for the administration's hopes to increase crude oil exports from Venezuela, which boasts the world's largest reserves. Achieving this will require years of effort and billions in investments, as the country navigates the challenges of its political future and infrastructural deficiencies. The White House believes U.S. firms are primed for investments pending strategic alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's ongoing economic protests, reports AP.

Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran...

 Global
2
Dominica's New Asylum Deal with the US: A Turning Point?

Dominica's New Asylum Deal with the US: A Turning Point?

 Global
3
Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran

Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026