College Lecturer Suspended Amid Rs 32 Lakhs Corruption Scandal

A college lecturer in Odisha has found himself at the center of a financial scandal after his arrest and subsequent suspension on charges of misappropriation of funds. The funds, amounting to Rs 32.07 lakh, were intended for a self-defence programme aimed at empowering young girls.

Adwaita Prasad Mallik, also a former principal of Chitalo Degree Mahavidyalaya, was detained on January 2. His suspension was promptly recommended by the Jajpur sub-collector, Tapas Ranjan Dehury, who holds the position of president of the college's governing body. A letter detailing this recommendation was dispatched to the Higher Education Department of Odisha.

Mallik, along with Badri Narayan Ray, the former president of the college's governing body, faces serious allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. Both individuals have been accused by the Vigilance department for reportedly siphoning off government money allocated for the empowerment initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)