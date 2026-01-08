Left Menu

Odisha leaders mourn death of Vedanta chairman’s son Agnivesh Agarwal

The Vedanta Group has invested over Rs 1 lakh-crore in Odisha, establishing a refinery, a smelter, and a power station in the state.Taking to X, the chief minister said, I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:01 IST
Odisha leaders mourn death of Vedanta chairman’s son Agnivesh Agarwal
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his deputy KV Singh Deo, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, along with other state leaders, on Thursday condoled the untimely death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal.

Agnivesh died in the United States at the age of 49. The Vedanta Group has invested over Rs 1 lakh-crore in Odisha, establishing a refinery, a smelter, and a power station in the state.

Taking to X, the chief minister said, ''I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal. This is an immense loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless you with strength and courage to bear this grief. Om Shanti.'' Patnaik in a social media post wrote, ''My deep sympathy to you and your family on the untimely passing away of your son Shri Agnivesh. Om Shanti.'' Singh Deo said, ''It is with a heavy heart that I share your grief, Anil Agarwal ji. This loss is truly irreparable and deeply saddening. In this moment of sorrow, I extend my most sincere condolences to you and your family. May the boundless compassion of Mahaprabhu Jagannath embrace you with strength, courage, and peace, guiding you through this painful time. Om Shanti.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre wins Tanding gold, Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Volleyball

KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre wins Tanding gold, Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Vo...

 India
2
BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for ...

 India
3
Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James

Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorne...

 United States
4
India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence: Adityanath

India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026