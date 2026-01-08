Left Menu

Odisha to set up farmer skill and agri-incubation centre

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:12 IST
Odisha to set up farmer skill and agri-incubation centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has decided to set up a state-of-the-art Farmer Skill and Agri-Incubation Centre (FSAIC) with an aim to position the state as a leader in futuristic agriculture, an official said.

Project details were discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo here Thursday.

Singh Deo said the project's core mission is to bridge the gap between traditional farming and modern entrepreneurship.

The centre will operate through four specialised modules: Agri-entrepreneurship development, farmer skilling and training, technology demonstration, and value-added services.

''The primary objective of the centre is skill development. By training our farmers in modern techniques and providing them with financial access and market connectivity, we are ensuring long-term profitability and economic stability for rural Odisha,'' the deputy CM said.

The project will feature high-tech agricultural components to promote sustainable and precision-based farming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal garners Rs 273 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal garners Rs 273 cr from anchor investors ah...

 India
2
Op Sindoor reinforced message that people must contribute to nation-building: IAF chief

Op Sindoor reinforced message that people must contribute to nation-building...

 India
3
JNU hosts conference on illegal immigration

JNU hosts conference on illegal immigration

 India
4
No alternative to Oppn unity, says Uddhav Thackeray; accuses Modi of breaking Shiv Sena

No alternative to Oppn unity, says Uddhav Thackeray; accuses Modi of breakin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026