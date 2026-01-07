Kerala's 'Malayalashree' Initiative Revives Mother Tongue Education
Kerala government has launched the 'Malayalashree' project enabling students in oriental schools to study Malayalam, alongside Sanskrit and Arabic. Launched by Education Minister V Sivankutty, the initiative addresses the need for cultural connection through language. The syllabus was developed with SCERT, involving state public examinations.
The Kerala government has taken a significant step forward by introducing the 'Malayalashree' project, aimed at enriching the educational journey of students in oriental schools with their mother tongue, Malayalam.
Inaugurated by Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty, the project seeks to bridge cultural gaps by providing language learning opportunities previously denied to students. Originally approved in 2011, the project has now been launched with renewed vigor and commitment.
Encompassing 38 schools across nine districts, the syllabus is formulated under the SCERT's guidance. This year, public examinations for Classes 7 and 10 will integrate lessons in Malayalam, with participation anticipated from over four thousand students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
