Celebrating Telugu: A Legacy of Language and Unity

At the recent World Telugu Conference, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, reinforced the significance of respecting linguistic diversity, asserting that no language is superior or inferior. Naidu acknowledged the importance of maintaining one's mother tongue, linking it to cultural identity and pride, especially for Telugu speakers.

Naidu announced the establishment of a Telugu university in Rajahmundry, named after Potti Sriramulu, to honor the legacy of the Gandhian freedom fighter who played a key role in the formation of Andhra Pradesh. The CM unveiled a postal stamp commemorating Sriramulu and expressed pride in Telugu's status as a classical language spoken by nearly ten million people globally.

Addressing regional cooperation, Naidu called for enhanced coordination between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stressing unity for optimal utilization of water resources. He cited the unused annual flow from the Godavari and Krishna rivers into the sea and reiterated Andhra Pradesh's support for Telangana's Kaleshwaram project, a critical multipurpose irrigation initiative.