Mizo Language Centre: Bridging Language Gaps in Mizoram

A new initiative to establish a Mizo language learning center at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Lawngtlai district, Mizoram, was announced recently. Officials, educational stakeholders, and representatives of the Mizoram Chakma Students' Union attended a meeting to finalize the details.

Rasik Mohan Chakma, a legislator from the Tuichawng constituency and CADC member, emphasized the growing need for Mizo language proficiency among job aspirants in the region. To support this, he pledged financial assistance through his MLA quota to facilitate the establishment of the learning center at Kamalanagar, also known as Chawngte.

The project is a collaborative effort involving the MLA, CADC authorities, and the MCSU. The Mizoram Chakma Students' Union (Central) will oversee the center's management, while logistical support will be provided by the CADC education department, ensuring a coordinated approach to enhancing language skills in the community.