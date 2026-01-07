Mizo Language Centre: Bridging Language Gaps in Mizoram
A Mizo language learning centre is to be set up at Kamalanagar, in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. The initiative aims to help candidates prepare for the Mizo language proficiency test necessary for government jobs. It involves collaboration between local authorities and educational bodies.
- Country:
- India
A new initiative to establish a Mizo language learning center at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Lawngtlai district, Mizoram, was announced recently. Officials, educational stakeholders, and representatives of the Mizoram Chakma Students' Union attended a meeting to finalize the details.
Rasik Mohan Chakma, a legislator from the Tuichawng constituency and CADC member, emphasized the growing need for Mizo language proficiency among job aspirants in the region. To support this, he pledged financial assistance through his MLA quota to facilitate the establishment of the learning center at Kamalanagar, also known as Chawngte.
The project is a collaborative effort involving the MLA, CADC authorities, and the MCSU. The Mizoram Chakma Students' Union (Central) will oversee the center's management, while logistical support will be provided by the CADC education department, ensuring a coordinated approach to enhancing language skills in the community.
ALSO READ
Tlaizawng Paradise: Celebrating Tourism and Conservation in Mizoram
Mizoram Faces Frigid Temperatures and Dense Fog
Unveiling Calamaria Mizoramensis: A New Addition to India's Reptilian Roster
Justice Demanded for Anjel Chakma: A Tragedy in Dehradun
Justice Sought for Anjel Chakma: NEYCCC Stands with Grieving Family