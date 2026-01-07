Left Menu

Kerala Governor to Review Controversial Malayalam Language Bill: Impact on Kannada Minorities

The Kerala governor has promised a review of the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, following the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority's concerns over its effect on Kannada-speaking minorities in Kasaragod. The KBADA argues the bill is unconstitutional and violates linguistic minority rights, urging a reconsideration of its provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:56 IST
  • India

The Kerala governor has pledged to reevaluate the contentious Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, after the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) voiced concerns for Kannada-speaking minorities in Kasaragod district.

Officials from KBADA highlighted that the bill mandates Malayalam as the primary language in local Kannada-medium schools, which they argue contradicts constitutional provisions safeguarding minority rights. A similar proposal was previously dismissed in 2017.

The delegation, which met with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, stressed the potential negative impact on Kannada-speaking students' education and future, especially regarding higher studies outside Kerala.

