Kerala Governor to Review Controversial Malayalam Language Bill: Impact on Kannada Minorities
The Kerala governor has pledged to reevaluate the contentious Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, after the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) voiced concerns for Kannada-speaking minorities in Kasaragod district.
Officials from KBADA highlighted that the bill mandates Malayalam as the primary language in local Kannada-medium schools, which they argue contradicts constitutional provisions safeguarding minority rights. A similar proposal was previously dismissed in 2017.
The delegation, which met with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, stressed the potential negative impact on Kannada-speaking students' education and future, especially regarding higher studies outside Kerala.