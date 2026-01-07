Controversy Over Unutilized MANUU Land Sparks Student Protests

In a brewing controversy, the Telangana government has sent a notice to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) concerning 50 acres of unutilized land, which has sparked criticisms from political leaders and protests from students. The notice, part of routine checks, seeks explanations for the land lying dormant since 1998, according to officials.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao clarified that the government has no intention of reclaiming the land and stressed the importance of using it for student betterment. However, opposition leaders, including Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, suspect state motives and criticize alleged financial schemes behind land appropriations.

MANUU students, under the banner of the MANUU Students Collective, have expressed grave concerns, viewing the notice as part of a larger pattern of governmental attempts to commandeer university lands. They emphasize the need for academic space and demand governmental accountability, underscoring delays in land utilization due to bureaucratic hurdles.

