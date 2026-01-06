Riteish Deshmukh Defends Father's Legacy Against BJP Criticism
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh emotionally defended his late father, former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, against remarks by BJP's Maharashtra chief, Ravindra Chavan, that aimed to erase his legacy from Latur. The Congress party criticized Chavan's comments as disrespectful and arrogant, underscoring Vilasrao Deshmukh's enduring impact.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has issued an impassioned defense of his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, after comments made by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan suggested the former Chief Minister's legacy in Latur would be forgotten.
In a video statement, Riteish emphasized that while written words may fade, the indelible memories of those who served the public endure. He expressed dismay at the attempts to diminish his father's contributions.
Chavan's remarks were met with strong backlash from the Congress party, which accused the BJP of arrogance and ignorance regarding Vilasrao Deshmukh's substantial impact on Maharashtra's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Shinde's Bold Warning to Voters
Maharashtra CID Cracks Down on Loan and Land Scam
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes
Congress Criticizes US Actions in Venezuela, Calls for Respecting Sovereignty