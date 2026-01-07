BRS Corporators Shift Allegiances as Political Drama Unfolds in Khammam

In a significant political development, several BRS Corporators from Khammam Municipal Corporation officially joined the ruling Congress party. The event took place in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Recent political shifts underscore discontent within the ranks of local leaders.

The move comes on the day when BRS Working President K T Rama Rao made a visit to Khammam, adding to the intrigue. During his address, Rama Rao claimed that the sentiment among Khammam residents was turning against the Congress, due to perceived failures in governance.

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other local leaders were in attendance as it was alleged by Rama Rao that, despite having three ministers from Khammam in the state cabinet, farmers suffer from a lack of necessary agricultural supplies such as urea. Further accusations were directed at the ministers, alleging demands for commissions in public projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)