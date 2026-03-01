Trump Confirms Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Reports
In an interview with NBC News, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed belief in reports about the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump mentioned during a phone interview that he considers the reports to be accurate, as reported by NBC on its website.
The confirmation comes amid increasing speculation about the Iranian leader's condition, adding to geopolitical tensions.