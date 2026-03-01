Shockwaves Across the Middle East: Ayatollah Khamenei's Reported Assassination
Israeli officials reported the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claiming he was killed during a strike on his compound. Without a named successor, Khamenei's reported demise casts uncertainty on Iran's future. Official confirmation and details remain undisclosed amid escalating regional tensions.
In an unexpected development, Israeli officials have informed The Associated Press that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died. However, neither the United States nor Iran has commented on his status.
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, alluded to mounting evidence suggesting Khamenei's death following an Israeli strike on his compound.
The implications of Khamenei's reported assassination are profound, as he held ultimate authority in Iran, having succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
