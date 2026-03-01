Shockwaves Across the Middle East: Ayatollah Khamenei's Reported Assassination

In an unexpected development, Israeli officials have informed The Associated Press that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died. However, neither the United States nor Iran has commented on his status.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, alluded to mounting evidence suggesting Khamenei's death following an Israeli strike on his compound.

The implications of Khamenei's reported assassination are profound, as he held ultimate authority in Iran, having succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

(With inputs from agencies.)