Indian Airlines Cancel 444 Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Indian airlines cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East. The decision follows flight disruptions tied to escalating tensions in the region. The civil aviation ministry, alongside the aviation regulator, is coordinating efforts to ensure passenger safety and efficient operations amidst potential diversions and grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 02:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Indian airlines are set to cancel 444 international flights this Sunday. The civil aviation ministry announced the cancellations, attributing them to airspace restrictions following recent geopolitical developments involving Iran.

Aviation stakeholders have been mobilized in response to these disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working closely with airlines to ensure adherence to safety and operational regulations. Major airports are on high alert, prepared to manage any necessary diversions efficiently. Senior officials are overseeing passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management.

The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) remains vigilant, addressing passenger concerns swiftly. On February 28, 216 grievances were reported and 105 were resolved, demonstrating a commitment to supporting affected travelers during this challenging period.

