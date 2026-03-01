Indian Airlines Cancel 444 Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Indian airlines are set to cancel 444 international flights this Sunday. The civil aviation ministry announced the cancellations, attributing them to airspace restrictions following recent geopolitical developments involving Iran.

Aviation stakeholders have been mobilized in response to these disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working closely with airlines to ensure adherence to safety and operational regulations. Major airports are on high alert, prepared to manage any necessary diversions efficiently. Senior officials are overseeing passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management.

The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) remains vigilant, addressing passenger concerns swiftly. On February 28, 216 grievances were reported and 105 were resolved, demonstrating a commitment to supporting affected travelers during this challenging period.