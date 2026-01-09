Assam guv reviews govt initiatives in Morigaon district

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has reviewed key development schemes in Morigaon district, interacting with beneficiaries, officials and grassroots stakeholders to assess the impact of government initiatives, an official statement said on Friday.

During the visit, the governor visited Kumoi Anchalik Secondary School, where he spent time with students and shared a mid-day meal with them. He advised students to consume nutritious food for healthy physical and mental growth and appreciated the school authorities for maintaining food quality.

Acharya urged the students to pursue excellence in academics as well as in co-curricular activities, terming them as the future architects of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The governor later visited the Amrit Sarovar site at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), where he took note of the ongoing work and directed officials to undertake plantation drives to enhance green cover.

Acharya also chaired a review meeting at the KVK with the district commissioner and heads of various departments and took stock of the implementation of various central and state government schemes.

The governor also interacted with beneficiaries under the 'Gaon Mein Governor,' an initiative launched by Lok Bhavan, Assam.

He also inspected the Tata Semiconductor project site and took stock of the progress of work.

The governor expressed hope that the project would generate employment opportunities, preventing the exit of skilled youth outside the state.

The governor also paid a visit to the residence of Andhuram Das, an 85-year-old veteran sportsperson from Morigaon district, and acknowledged his contribution to sports under the 'Amar Mati Amar Nayak' initiative of Lok Bhavan.

