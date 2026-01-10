Viksit Bharat: Shaping India's Future Through Youth Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 3,000 young leaders at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The event serves as a platform for youth-led discussions on India's developmental goals, coinciding with National Youth Day, which marks Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage more than 3,000 young individuals from both India and overseas at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on January 12, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
This event is part of the 2026 edition of the Dialogue, where participants will present youth-driven perspectives on national priorities across 10 thematic tracks. The dialogue coincides with National Youth Day, celebrating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.
During the program, Modi is expected to release an Essay Compilation featuring writings by young participants on India's long-term development goals. This national platform facilitates structured engagement between the nation's youth and its leadership, aiming to fulfill the prime minister's vision of engaging 1 lakh youth in apolitical national development initiatives.
ALSO READ
Punjab Pioneers India's First Digital University Policy Revolution
Graeme Smith's Optimism for South Africa in T20 World Cup Amidst India's Cricketing Prowess
Liz Truss Honored at Indian Varsity: Emphasizes India's Global Influence
Atmanirbharta: India's Path to Credible Growth
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in Women's Premier League match.