Viksit Bharat: Shaping India's Future Through Youth Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 3,000 young leaders at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The event serves as a platform for youth-led discussions on India's developmental goals, coinciding with National Youth Day, which marks Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage more than 3,000 young individuals from both India and overseas at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on January 12, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

This event is part of the 2026 edition of the Dialogue, where participants will present youth-driven perspectives on national priorities across 10 thematic tracks. The dialogue coincides with National Youth Day, celebrating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

During the program, Modi is expected to release an Essay Compilation featuring writings by young participants on India's long-term development goals. This national platform facilitates structured engagement between the nation's youth and its leadership, aiming to fulfill the prime minister's vision of engaging 1 lakh youth in apolitical national development initiatives.

