Left Menu

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai began their title defence with a 13-run victory over Srinagar Ke Veer in the opening match of the Indian Street Premier League's third season. Star-powered grandeur marked the opening at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. Despite posting just 59 runs, Mumbai effectively defended their total through disciplined bowling, led by Ijaj Ahmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:29 IST
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Majhi Mumbai commenced their title defence with a commendable 13-run victory against Srinagar Ke Veer in the third season opener of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The match at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium concluded Friday's festivities, marked by cinematic stars and high-octane cricket.

In an exhilarating low-scoring contest, Mumbai successfully defended a meager 59 runs, thanks to a disciplined bowling display spearheaded by Player of the Match Ijaj Ahmed, who claimed three wickets for nine runs. Despite a slow start, Mumbai capitalized on regular wickets to secure the narrow win.

The opening ceremony dazzled with appearances from Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, creating an electric atmosphere. As celebrations ignited enthusiasm for the league, the star-studded event highlighted ISPL's growing appeal.

TRENDING

1
Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime E...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

 India
3
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

 India
4
Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026