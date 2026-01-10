Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Defending champions Majhi Mumbai commenced their title defence with a commendable 13-run victory against Srinagar Ke Veer in the third season opener of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The match at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium concluded Friday's festivities, marked by cinematic stars and high-octane cricket.

In an exhilarating low-scoring contest, Mumbai successfully defended a meager 59 runs, thanks to a disciplined bowling display spearheaded by Player of the Match Ijaj Ahmed, who claimed three wickets for nine runs. Despite a slow start, Mumbai capitalized on regular wickets to secure the narrow win.

The opening ceremony dazzled with appearances from Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, creating an electric atmosphere. As celebrations ignited enthusiasm for the league, the star-studded event highlighted ISPL's growing appeal.