ECI Introduces 'Book-a-Call with BLO' to Simplify Voter Services

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a new initiative to make voter services more accessible in Uttar Pradesh. The 'Book-a-Call with BLO' facility allows voters during the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls to directly contact their booth level officers (BLO) for assistance.

The new service is available on the ECI portal and ECINET mobile app. Voters, after logging in, can schedule a call with BLOs by providing their EPIC or reference numbers. This facility aims to support voters with inquiries regarding the inclusion, deletion, or correction of details in the electoral roll.

The initiative comes after the publication of the draft electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, where 2.89 crore voters were excluded and 12.55 crore retained. Political parties are actively involved, with significant numbers of inclusion claims and objections filed, reflecting active public and political engagement during this revision period.