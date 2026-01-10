Security Wall Collapse Causes Havoc in Thane Residential Society

A shocking incident unfolded in Thane's Wagle Estate area as a security wall of a residential society collapsed onto vehicles parked along a road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which took place on Friday night, according to local officials.

Disaster Management Cell's Yasin Tadvi stated that the wall, about 40 feet in length and eight feet in height, fell on vehicles in the Hiramoti Nagar Society. The wall's collapse significantly damaged several vehicles, and its remaining structure posed a grave threat to public safety.

In response, multiple agencies, including the Srinagar police, fire department, disaster management, and Thane Municipal Corporation's encroachment department, took swift action. Debris was efficiently removed, and the dangerously unstable wall portion was demolished. The affected vehicles included a car, two auto-rickshaws, two small tempos, and two two-wheelers.