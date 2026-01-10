Left Menu

Security Wall Collapse Causes Havoc in Thane Residential Society

A security wall collapsed on parked vehicles in Thane's Wagle Estate area, causing significant property damage but no injuries. Emergency teams promptly responded, removing debris and demolishing the unsafe portion. Vehicles, including a car and rickshaws, were damaged. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2026 08:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 08:26 IST
Security Wall Collapse Causes Havoc in Thane Residential Society
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Thane's Wagle Estate area as a security wall of a residential society collapsed onto vehicles parked along a road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which took place on Friday night, according to local officials.

Disaster Management Cell's Yasin Tadvi stated that the wall, about 40 feet in length and eight feet in height, fell on vehicles in the Hiramoti Nagar Society. The wall's collapse significantly damaged several vehicles, and its remaining structure posed a grave threat to public safety.

In response, multiple agencies, including the Srinagar police, fire department, disaster management, and Thane Municipal Corporation's encroachment department, took swift action. Debris was efficiently removed, and the dangerously unstable wall portion was demolished. The affected vehicles included a car, two auto-rickshaws, two small tempos, and two two-wheelers.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Call: A Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates

Trump's Controversial Call: A Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates

 Global
2
Gadkari Dispels Myths: BJP Stands for Unity and Development

Gadkari Dispels Myths: BJP Stands for Unity and Development

 India
3
U.S. Treasury Stands Ready for Possible Tariff Refunds Amid Legal Uncertainty

U.S. Treasury Stands Ready for Possible Tariff Refunds Amid Legal Uncertaint...

 Global
4
Security Wall Collapse Causes Havoc in Thane Residential Society

Security Wall Collapse Causes Havoc in Thane Residential Society

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026