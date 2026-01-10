Left Menu

Punjab Pioneers India's First Digital University Policy Revolution

The Punjab Cabinet approved India's first policy allowing private institutions to establish digital universities, aiming to expand accessible, affordable higher education through online platforms. The policy, aligning with UGC Regulations, 2020, promises quality and employment opportunities while bridging the education-skill gap prevalent due to traditional physical campuses.

The Punjab Cabinet has approved a groundbreaking policy allowing the establishment of digital universities in the state, marking India's first comprehensive initiative in this domain.

With an aim to provide quality education and employment opportunities, this policy aligns with UGC Regulations, 2020, setting stringent standards for digital education infrastructure, data governance, and learner safety.

This initiative is expected to transform Punjab into a hub of digital learning, offering affordable, flexible education options and bridging existing educational gaps by integrating traditional and digital learning avenues.

