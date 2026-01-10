Punjab Pioneers India's First Digital University Policy Revolution

The Punjab Cabinet has approved a groundbreaking policy allowing the establishment of digital universities in the state, marking India's first comprehensive initiative in this domain.

With an aim to provide quality education and employment opportunities, this policy aligns with UGC Regulations, 2020, setting stringent standards for digital education infrastructure, data governance, and learner safety.

This initiative is expected to transform Punjab into a hub of digital learning, offering affordable, flexible education options and bridging existing educational gaps by integrating traditional and digital learning avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)