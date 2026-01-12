Revamping Delhi ITIs: Government Partners with Industry to Elevate Skills

The Delhi government has initiated an upgrade of its Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as part of the PM-SETU scheme, officials announced today. This initiative seeks to partner with industry giants to enhance skill development and employability.

The Dheerpur-ITI cluster, comprising a central hub and four spoke ITIs, has been selected for the scheme's implementation. The hub will focus on advanced manufacturing, while the spokes provide foundational training. A special purpose vehicle (SPV), led by industry partners, will spearhead infrastructure upgrades and introduce cutting-edge courses like artificial intelligence and robotics.

The government plans to invest Rs 170 crore in modernizing 15 ITIs under the 'Hub and Spoke' model. The SPV will operate as an industry-led, not-for-profit entity, with a 51% industry share and the rest held by central and state governments, ensuring transparency and accountability in funding and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)