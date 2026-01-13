Committee Welcomes 2025 Matric Pass Rate Rise, Flags STEM and Systemic Challenges

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has welcomed the marginal increase in the 2025 Grade 12 pass rate to 88%, attributing the steady year-on-year improvement to the solid foundation laid by previous administrations and sustained efforts by the education system.

While acknowledging the achievement, the committee stressed that the results also highlight structural challenges that must be urgently addressed, particularly the low uptake and throughput in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Concern Over STEM Participation and Throughput

Committee Chairperson Ms Joy Maimela said the improvement reflects the growing maturity of the education system and the work undertaken by the Department of Basic Education over recent years. However, she cautioned that weak participation and performance in STEM subjects continue to constrain South Africa’s long-term economic growth and global competitiveness.

She noted that the committee agrees with the Department’s proposal to establish at least one technical school in every district as a key intervention to strengthen STEM education and skills development.

Recognition of COVID-19-Affected Cohort

The committee also welcomed the overall improvement in learner performance, highlighting that the 2025 matric cohort began high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly disrupted teaching and learning.

Despite these challenges, the committee commended the fact that all districts achieved pass rates above 80%, describing this as a notable national milestone.

“The enormous work put in by all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and district officials, has been central to this cohort achieving this important milestone in their basic education journey,” Maimela said, expressing hope that these gains would be strengthened in the coming years.

Efficiency and Quality Remain Key Concerns

While acknowledging progress in advancing social justice principles such as access, redress, equity and inclusivity, the committee emphasised that efficiency and quality within the system require urgent improvement.

A major concern raised was the declining number of educators relative to a growing learner population, which the committee identified as a serious impediment to delivering quality education.

“It is unacceptable that while the system caters for an increasing number of learners, teacher posts are not increasing at the same pace. The Department of Basic Education must move with speed to improve quality where challenges exist,” Maimela said.

Focus on Throughput and Learner Retention

On learner throughput, the committee called for renewed attention to the gap between learners who registered for Grade 1 in 2014 and those who eventually passed Grade 12 in 2025. Although a marginal improvement has been recorded, the committee expressed concern that too many learners are still falling out of the system.

The committee welcomed assurances from the Minister of Basic Education that a data-driven approach is being strengthened to better understand dropout patterns and design targeted interventions to support learner retention.

Importance of Early Childhood Education and System Readiness

The committee emphasised that a fully functional education system begins well before Grade 12. It highlighted the critical role of early childhood education and robust support structures in the lower grades to ensure long-term learner success.

“Education does not exist in isolation. The many socio-economic challenges faced by society must be addressed to build a functional, quality education system that produces learners who can meaningfully contribute to the country’s economic development,” Maimela said.

Progress in No-Fee Schools and Provincial Performance

The committee welcomed progress in no-fee-paying schools, particularly in townships and rural areas, noting that this development supports broader socio-economic upliftment.

It also extended a special commendation to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for sustained strong performance despite operating under challenging conditions.

“The results of the 2025 cohort by KZN highlight what a resilient system can produce,” the Chairperson noted.

Call for a Strong Start to the Academic Year

In conclusion, the committee urged the Department of Basic Education to ensure that teaching and learning commence smoothly on the first day of school. This includes:

Timely provision of learning and teaching support materials

Adequate teacher provisioning

Protection of learning time

Effective implementation of the National School Nutrition Programme

The committee stressed that consolidating recent gains will require a coordinated, well-resourced, and learner-centred approach across all levels of the education system.