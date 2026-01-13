Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threat: Minimal Impact on India's Trade with Iran

President Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on countries trading with Iran is anticipated to have minimal impact on India, as Iran does not feature significantly in India's trade portfolio. Despite growing anti-government protests and escalating tariffs, India's trade with Iran is relatively small and focused on essentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on countries engaging in trade with Iran is expected to have little impact on India, according to government sources. As Iran faces widespread protests, the tariff intends to immediately penalize any nation conducting trade with Tehran with increased duties.

The nationwide protests in Iran have turned increasingly grim, with more than 2,000 lives lost, claim activists. Trump underscored the urgency by declaring on social media that any country doing business with the Islamic Republic would face a 25 per cent tariff on US transactions, marking this order as final.

Sources indicate that India is not majorly affected due to its limited trade with Iran, and no official notification has been issued for the tariff's implementation. India's trade with Iran, largely concentrated on food and pharmaceuticals, is expected to decrease further, notwithstanding the strategic ties through the Chabahar port development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

