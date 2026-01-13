BWF Tests Time Clock System for Faster Badminton Matches
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is testing a 25-second Time Clock at the Indonesia Masters to expedite match play. The system, trialed last year, enforces a time limit for players to prepare between rallies, aiming to ensure consistency and address player complaints about umpire decisions on tardiness.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is moving forward with its innovative 25-second Time Clock system at the Indonesia Masters, scheduled for January 20 to 25. The initiative aims to speed up matches following a successful trial at the Australian Open last year.
The Time Clock will be enforced in all matches under the direct supervision of umpires. Players are required to be ready to serve within 25 seconds after each rally, though serving within this timeframe is not mandatory. A countdown clock will be visible beside the court, ensuring players self-monitor their timing.
The measure addresses player grievances regarding subjective umpire-led time management, aiming for a faster, more uniform playing experience. The regulations allow players to engage in short activities such as drinking or coaching consultations within the time frame, while penalties for delay range from warnings to red cards.
