Police Officers Suspended Over Sand Mining Lapses in Tonk
Five police officers in Tonk have been suspended for negligence in enforcing laws against illegal sand mining. Officials identified Assistant Sub-Inspector Prahlad Narayan among those penalized. The suspensions followed video evidence of unchecked sand transportation in the area, highlighting ineffective enforcement of regulations.
- Country:
- India
In a move highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal sand mining, five police personnel in Tonk have been suspended for neglecting their duties. The suspended officials include Assistant Sub-Inspector Prahlad Narayan and several constables.
The decision, confirmed by Tonk SP Rajesh Kumar Meena, was prompted by their failure to enforce strict anti-mining regulations. A video surfaced showing a tractor-trolley loaded with gravel passing the Sop police station unchecked, which led to the suspensions.
Constable Omprakash Yadav, noted for previous suspensions during the COVID-19 period, is among those facing disciplinary action again. Allegations have also suggested his potential nexus with the sand mafia. These measures reflect authorities' resolve to clamp down on illegal activities within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Captain's Negligence at Sea: Trial Over Fatal Collision
Negligence Claims Teen's Life: MSEDCL Employees Charged
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge
Tragedy Under the Tree: Investigating Negligence in Naraina
Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into 'negligence' at medical college in Kerala