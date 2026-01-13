Police Officers Suspended Over Sand Mining Lapses in Tonk

In a move highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal sand mining, five police personnel in Tonk have been suspended for neglecting their duties. The suspended officials include Assistant Sub-Inspector Prahlad Narayan and several constables.

The decision, confirmed by Tonk SP Rajesh Kumar Meena, was prompted by their failure to enforce strict anti-mining regulations. A video surfaced showing a tractor-trolley loaded with gravel passing the Sop police station unchecked, which led to the suspensions.

Constable Omprakash Yadav, noted for previous suspensions during the COVID-19 period, is among those facing disciplinary action again. Allegations have also suggested his potential nexus with the sand mafia. These measures reflect authorities' resolve to clamp down on illegal activities within the region.

