Queen Elizabeth's Legacy: Historic UK School Expands to India

Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools from London plans to open an independent school in Gurugram, India, by August. The school aims to offer high-quality, holistic education rooted in their 450-year heritage. This initiative supports the UK-India Vision 2035, emphasizing educational internationalization and cultural understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:28 IST
A historic educational institution from the UK, founded in 1573 under a Royal Charter by Queen Elizabeth I, is set to embark on an expansion to India. Queen Elizabeth's Global Schools announced plans on Monday to open a branch campus in Gurugram, partnering with GEDU Global Education Group. The move aims to replicate the "heritage, ethos and academic rigour" from their long-standing institution.

Scheduled to open in August, QE Global Schools promises a curriculum with robust academic depth, intellectual discipline, and holistic development. Caroline Pendleton-Nash, CEO of the schools, highlighted the significance of launching in India, noting that children entering in 2047 will become part of an emerging economic and cultural superpower.

The school in Barnet is noted for its high aspirations and community engagement, a model believed to resonate well in Gurugram, according to QE Barnet Headmaster, Neil Enright. With plans for a second campus and a substantial investment in India's education sector, this initiative also aligns with the UK-India Vision 2035's goal of fostering international educational ties.

