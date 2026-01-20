Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh to Become AI Powerhouse with 1 Gigawatt Data Centre

The Uttar Pradesh government signed an MOU with AM Green Group to establish a 1-gigawatt data centre in Greater Noida. The USD 25 billion investment aims to position the state as a leading AI hub. The project will deploy AI infrastructure in phases and supports India's ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh to Become AI Powerhouse with 1 Gigawatt Data Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Uttar Pradesh's government has sealed an MOU with AM Green Group to build a groundbreaking 1-gigawatt capacity data centre in Greater Noida. The official announcement revealed that the massive project is set to transform Uttar Pradesh into a leading data centre and AI hub.

With an investment of USD 25 billion, the venture marks one of India's largest inflows of capital. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this ambitious project is expected to create a robust AI infrastructure, crucial for the region's technological advancement. The first phase is scheduled to commence by 2028, aiming for full operational capacity by 2030.

The data centre will advance AI-based services and contribute to high-performance computing with 5 lakh chipsets. Utilizing carbon-free energy, it promises to drive large-scale foreign investment and support global and Indian AI initiatives. AM Green Group emphasized its commitment to providing sustainable global AI infrastructure with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government.

TRENDING

1
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
2
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain
3
Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Challenge to Advance in Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Challenge to Advance in Australian Open

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street Homebuyers with New Housing Order

Trump Targets Wall Street Homebuyers with New Housing Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026