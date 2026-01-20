Uttar Pradesh to Become AI Powerhouse with 1 Gigawatt Data Centre

In a significant development at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Uttar Pradesh's government has sealed an MOU with AM Green Group to build a groundbreaking 1-gigawatt capacity data centre in Greater Noida. The official announcement revealed that the massive project is set to transform Uttar Pradesh into a leading data centre and AI hub.

With an investment of USD 25 billion, the venture marks one of India's largest inflows of capital. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this ambitious project is expected to create a robust AI infrastructure, crucial for the region's technological advancement. The first phase is scheduled to commence by 2028, aiming for full operational capacity by 2030.

The data centre will advance AI-based services and contribute to high-performance computing with 5 lakh chipsets. Utilizing carbon-free energy, it promises to drive large-scale foreign investment and support global and Indian AI initiatives. AM Green Group emphasized its commitment to providing sustainable global AI infrastructure with the support of the Uttar Pradesh government.