Tilak Dispute at London Primary School Sparks Religious Discrimination Debate

A north-west London primary school has been accused by INSIGHT UK of religious discrimination after an eight-year-old was questioned for wearing a tilak. While the school denied any discrimination, INSIGHT UK claims it lacked religious sensitivity. The incident has prompted calls for policy reviews and staff training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An allegation of religious discrimination has been levelled against a renowned primary school in north-west London. According to INSIGHT UK, an advocacy group, an eight-year-old student faced distressing challenges for wearing a tilak on his forehead at Vicar's Green Primary School, leading several Hindu parents to withdraw their children from the institution.

The school, however, refutes the allegations, emphasizing its inclusivity with over 50 languages represented among its students. INSIGHT UK highlighted the cultural significance of the Tilak-Chandlo, stressing that its restriction in an educational setting signifies a misunderstanding of Hindu religious practices. They urged the school to reassess its policies and enhance religious literacy among staff.

The local authority, Ealing Council, communicated the school's stance, acknowledging the family's beliefs while proposing a compromise regarding the policy on visible skin markings. Despite efforts to reconcile the situation, the offers were declined by the pupil's parents. Vicar's Green insists on its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, despite the ongoing controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

