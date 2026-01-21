Educational Consultancy Fraud: Thane Resident Cheated of Rs 15.39 Lakh in Russia Admission Scam

Police have filed charges against a director of an educational consultancy and three accomplices for allegedly defrauding a Thane resident of Rs 15.39 lakh. The victim believed he was securing his son's admission to a Russian university for a medical degree.

The consultancy convinced the victim to transfer USD 27,000, covering the educational expenses, by promising a seamless admission process. Yet, investigations revealed that the suspects only paid USD 9,000 to the university, leading to a shortfall in tuition.

The police, acting on the victim's complaint, have now launched an inquiry into what appears to be a significant case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

