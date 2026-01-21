Left Menu

Educational Consultancy Fraud: Thane Resident Cheated of Rs 15.39 Lakh in Russia Admission Scam

An educational consultancy director and three associates are accused of defrauding a Thane resident of Rs 15.39 lakh under the pretense of facilitating his son's medical education in Russia. Despite assurances, the consultancy failed to pay the full tuition, prompting legal action and further investigation.

Updated: 21-01-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have filed charges against a director of an educational consultancy and three accomplices for allegedly defrauding a Thane resident of Rs 15.39 lakh. The victim believed he was securing his son's admission to a Russian university for a medical degree.

The consultancy convinced the victim to transfer USD 27,000, covering the educational expenses, by promising a seamless admission process. Yet, investigations revealed that the suspects only paid USD 9,000 to the university, leading to a shortfall in tuition.

The police, acting on the victim's complaint, have now launched an inquiry into what appears to be a significant case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

