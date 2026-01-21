Chhattisgarh Boosts Education and Tech with New Campus and Startup Centers
The Chhattisgarh government has allocated nearly 40 acres in Nava Raipur for building a Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies campus to enhance higher education. Concurrently, new entrepreneurship centres will bolster IT initiatives. Enhanced healthcare and excise policy reforms were also approved, aiming to improve services and infrastructure statewide.
The Chhattisgarh government has taken significant steps to advance education and technology by approving land allotment for a new campus and establishing entrepreneurship centres in Nava Raipur.
In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, approximately 40 acres were granted to the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies to boost higher education. This initiative aligns with the state's strategic education improvement goals.
Additionally, the Cabinet signed an MoU with Software Technology Parks of India to set up four IT/ITeS startup centres, emphasizing sectors like Artificial Intelligence and Smart Agriculture. Concurrently, healthcare services and excise policies saw reforms aimed at enhancing overall state infrastructure.
