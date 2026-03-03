Rethinking Campus Land Norms: Transforming India's Education Landscape

Dr. Anshu Kataria, a prominent figure in India's educational sector, is urging the Central Government to reevaluate outdated land and infrastructure standards for colleges and universities across the nation. As President of both the Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), Dr. Kataria points out that current regulations, developed in a different economic era, are no longer suitable for today's challenges.

While the importance of regulatory control in maintaining academic quality is undeniable, Dr. Kataria argues that rigid standards hinder the growth of higher education. Stressing the urgent need to accommodate an expanding youth population, he highlights the necessity of collaborative efforts involving private sector investment alongside state initiatives to achieve the required expansion of educational institutions by 2040.

Dr. Kataria warns about the surging land costs in urban areas, which inflate the expenses associated with developing new campuses, thereby restricting educational opportunities near employment hubs. He advocates transparent, investor-friendly policies as solutions to stimulate growth, ensure consistency across regulatory practices, and fulfill the national agenda for human capital and economic advancement.