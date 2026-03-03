Amazon Data Services' $427M Campus Acquisition: A Move Towards AI Expansion

Amazon Data Services is set to acquire George Washington University's Virginia Science and Technology campus for $427 million, according to an announcement by the university on Monday. This purchase is intended to bolster Amazon's infrastructure in support of artificial intelligence expansion.

The campus, located in Ashburn, Virginia, will be developed into a data or information technology center, as authorized by the deed. Amazon's spokespersons declined to provide immediate comment on the acquisition. However, the company previously announced plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to expand its data centers in Virginia. This is on top of the $35 billion already spent over a decade up to 2020 in northern Virginia.

The rush to expand AI and tech infrastructure has seen tech companies spending nearly $630 billion in 2023. Despite potential market risks, companies are prepared to scale up to meet the soaring demand for AI, software, and computer chips. Meanwhile, George Washington University aims for the sales proceeds to enhance its financial health, amidst ongoing cost-cutting measures and structural deficit issues.