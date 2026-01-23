Schools on Alert: Noida Faces Threat Email Scare
Several private schools in Noida received threat emails, leading to intensified security measures. Authorities ensure the situation remains under control with ongoing investigations. Although the threats are deemed non-specific, a police team is conducting a detailed analysis to trace the emails' origin.
Noida's educational institutions faced a security scare after receiving threat emails on Friday, prompting a swift response from the authorities. Enhanced security measures were implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Teams comprising senior officers, bomb disposal experts, and cyber analysts were deployed across the affected schools. Comprehensive inspections were carried out with the help of fire services and dog squads.
Officials urged the public to ignore unfounded rumors as preliminary findings indicate the threats are non-specific. Investigations continue to trace the emails' source and ascertain their intent.
