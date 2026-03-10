Operation Crackdown 1.0: Telangana Police Takes On Cyber Fraud Networks

In a significant crackdown on cyber fraud, Telangana Police initiated a statewide operation named 'Operation Crackdown 1.0' on February 25. This strategic move aimed to identify and dismantle networks of mule bank accounts facilitating cybercrime throughout India. Spearheaded by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau, the operation emerged after an exhaustive analysis of cyber fraud data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, pinpointing suspicious accounts in Telangana linked to a multitude of complaints nationwide.

The scale of the operation was unprecedented, involving 137 police teams and 512 personnel performing surprise checks at bank branches across the state. Authorities scrutinized 1,888 suspicious accounts linked to 9,451 cybercrime cases, revealing an estimated financial impact of around Rs 100 crore. This led to 549 FIR registrations, the identification of 626 suspects, and the arrest of 208 individuals, encompassing a diverse array of professionals and students.

Among those apprehended were government employees, students, and software engineers, who allegedly acted as mule account holders, leveraging their accounts for fraudsters in return for commissions. The operation uncovered a massive scale of fraud facilitation, involving fabricated identities and a sophisticated network of mule accounts. Arrests included two bank employees suspected of facilitating irregular account setups, underlining systemic lapses in KYC compliance. Telangana Police have since reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating cybercrime, warning citizens against aiding in such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)