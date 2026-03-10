Left Menu

Police Nab Six in Odisha for Alleged Sale of Stolen Goods

Six individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly selling stolen goods. Items like TV sets, scooters, and mobile phones were offered at low prices to locals. Police investigations are ongoing to trace the source of these items.

Berhampur | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:23 IST
In a significant operation, authorities in Odisha's Ganjam district have apprehended six individuals on charges of selling stolen merchandise. The suspects, mainly hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, were caught offering items such as TV sets, scooters, and mobile phones at heavily discounted rates to local residents.

The arrests were made on Monday evening at Lembai, within the jurisdiction of the Tarsingi police station, after law enforcement received tips about the unusual sales activity. Upon arriving at the scene, police officers demanded the sellers to produce proof of ownership, which they failed to do, raising suspicions of theft.

Inspector-in-charge Subhalaxmi Pujari, leading the investigation, commented, "Given their inability to provide documentation, we suspect these goods might have been looted." Among the items seized were four LED TV sets, ten cooking gas stoves, 23 watches, several pen-drives, six mobile phones, and three scooters, with a collective estimated value of approximately Rs 20 lakh. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the provenance of these goods.

