Cracking EdTech: Tata ClassEdge and Etome's Innovative Partnership to Transform Education

Tata ClassEdge Limited has partnered with Etome Works Limited to launch EdTech Experience Centres across India. These centres aim to bridge the divide between digital learning solutions and classroom practice by providing schools with a hands-on environment for exploring, evaluating, and adopting educational technology effectively.

The partnership underscores a commitment to advancing digital transformation in education by establishing hubs where school leaders can directly interact with edtech. The centres will focus on building teacher capacity through high-quality training and workshops to ensure seamless integration of technology.

Mr. K.R.S. Jamwal of Tata Industries emphasized the collaboration's role in reimagining digital adoption in K-12 education through these 'phygital' centres, while Etome's Joson Thomas highlighted their potential as vibrant spaces for edtech engagement and discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)