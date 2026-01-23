Cracking EdTech: Tata ClassEdge and Etome's Innovative Partnership to Transform Education
Tata ClassEdge Limited partners with Etome Works Limited to launch EdTech Experience Centres, bridging the gap between digital learning solutions and classroom practice. These centres will offer hands-on environments for schools to explore and adopt technology, while also providing teacher training and curated learning solutions.
Tata ClassEdge Limited has partnered with Etome Works Limited to launch EdTech Experience Centres across India. These centres aim to bridge the divide between digital learning solutions and classroom practice by providing schools with a hands-on environment for exploring, evaluating, and adopting educational technology effectively.
The partnership underscores a commitment to advancing digital transformation in education by establishing hubs where school leaders can directly interact with edtech. The centres will focus on building teacher capacity through high-quality training and workshops to ensure seamless integration of technology.
Mr. K.R.S. Jamwal of Tata Industries emphasized the collaboration's role in reimagining digital adoption in K-12 education through these 'phygital' centres, while Etome's Joson Thomas highlighted their potential as vibrant spaces for edtech engagement and discovery.
