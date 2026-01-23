Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: SRM Institute and Volvo Group India Launch Centre of Excellence

SRM Institute of Science and Technology collaborates with Volvo Group India to open a Centre of Excellence in Virtual Vehicle Technologies. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, focusing on skill development in the automotive sector.

Updated: 23-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:37 IST
Pioneering Partnership: SRM Institute and Volvo Group India Launch Centre of Excellence
The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has forged a strategic partnership with Volvo Group India, unveiling a Centre of Excellence in Virtual Vehicle Technologies at its Kattankulathur campus.

This collaboration seeks to enhance industry-academia synergy by offering students hands-on experience in virtual vehicle technologies, a critical and evolving domain in the automotive sector, according to a press statement from the institution.

The partnership emerged from over two years of continuous efforts, encompassing faculty training, student capability enhancement, and global exposure initiatives, noted N Venkata Shastry, Director of the SRM IST Career Centre.

Volvo Group India's Director of CSR, G V Rao, highlighted the importance of skill development as a fundamental aspect of the company's corporate social responsibility.

'At Volvo Group, there exists a discernible gap between academic instruction and industry demands, especially regarding new automotive technologies,' he stated. 'The Centre of Excellence aims to bridge this divide, translating classroom education into practical, industry-relevant experience, thus fostering genuine industry readiness in our students.'

