Empowering Educators: AI Tools Transform Teaching at IIM Udaipur

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur's Centre for Teaching and Learning hosted a five-day Faculty Development Programme, focusing on integrating AI tools into education. Held from January 19 to 23, 2026, the event aimed at enhancing regional academic capacity, emphasizing AI-driven transformation in teaching, research, and governance in higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:18 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur's Centre for Teaching and Learning recently wrapped up a transformative five-day Faculty Development Programme titled 'Empowering Educators with AI Tools'. The event, held from January 19 to 23, 2026, aimed to bolster academic capacity and regional development through faculty empowerment and knowledge sharing.

The programme united educators and academic professionals from institutions across the region to learn how to effectively implement Artificial Intelligence in teaching, learning, and research. By focusing on cutting-edge digital capabilities, participants sought to elevate the quality of higher education and build a future-ready academic ecosystem.

Throughout the five days, attendees took part in sessions including generative AI, AI-enhanced course design, learning analytics, and ethical AI use in higher education. The initiative underscored IIM Udaipur's commitment to being a knowledge partner, championing innovation and responsible technology adoption beyond the classroom.

