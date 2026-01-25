Odisha's Digital Leap: CM Majhi Advocates AI and Innovation in Schools
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the 130th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', discussing innovation and start-ups with students. He emphasized Odisha's role in AI and semiconductors, highlighting plans for new projects and the state's AI Policy-2025 to further technology growth.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to inspire future innovators, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast with schoolchildren at Raj Bhavan Upper Primary School. The event highlighted India's burgeoning startup landscape.
Addressing students, Majhi underscored the power of innovation and the transformative potential of AI and semiconductor technology. 'Young India is thriving in startups. Focus on innovation,' he urged, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on youth engagement in tech-forward ventures.
Majhi announced ambitious semiconductor projects, with Odisha laying the groundwork for being a tech hub. Celebrating National Voters' Day, Modi's comments on civic engagement further enriched the discussions, marking a significant stride in Odisha's technological ambitions.
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives, Leaves Three Injured
Tragedy Strikes: High-Voltage Surge Claims Three Lives in Assam Village
Captain Detained: Shadow Fleet Tensions Surge in the Mediterranean
Historic Restoration: Mumbai's 1944 Turntable Ladder Fire Engine Revived
Criminal Detained as Police Crack Down on Drug Peddlers in Jammu