Odisha's Digital Leap: CM Majhi Advocates AI and Innovation in Schools

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the 130th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', discussing innovation and start-ups with students. He emphasized Odisha's role in AI and semiconductors, highlighting plans for new projects and the state's AI Policy-2025 to further technology growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:17 IST
Odisha's Digital Leap: CM Majhi Advocates AI and Innovation in Schools
Mann Ki Baat
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to inspire future innovators, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast with schoolchildren at Raj Bhavan Upper Primary School. The event highlighted India's burgeoning startup landscape.

Addressing students, Majhi underscored the power of innovation and the transformative potential of AI and semiconductor technology. 'Young India is thriving in startups. Focus on innovation,' he urged, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on youth engagement in tech-forward ventures.

Majhi announced ambitious semiconductor projects, with Odisha laying the groundwork for being a tech hub. Celebrating National Voters' Day, Modi's comments on civic engagement further enriched the discussions, marking a significant stride in Odisha's technological ambitions.

