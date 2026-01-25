Odisha's Digital Leap: CM Majhi Advocates AI and Innovation in Schools

In a bid to inspire future innovators, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast with schoolchildren at Raj Bhavan Upper Primary School. The event highlighted India's burgeoning startup landscape.

Addressing students, Majhi underscored the power of innovation and the transformative potential of AI and semiconductor technology. 'Young India is thriving in startups. Focus on innovation,' he urged, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on youth engagement in tech-forward ventures.

Majhi announced ambitious semiconductor projects, with Odisha laying the groundwork for being a tech hub. Celebrating National Voters' Day, Modi's comments on civic engagement further enriched the discussions, marking a significant stride in Odisha's technological ambitions.