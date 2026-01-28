Swiss University Protests: Clash of Student Rights and Legal Consequences
U.N. human rights experts have filed a protest with Switzerland after students were sentenced for participating in pro-Palestinian sit-ins at ETH Zurich. The students were critical of the university's partnerships with Israeli institutions. Five students have been sentenced, raising concerns about freedom of expression.
U.N. human rights experts expressed concern on Tuesday over the sentencing of students involved in pro-Palestinian sit-ins at a Swiss university. The students demonstrated against ETH Zurich's partnerships with Israeli universities amid the Gaza conflict.
The U.N. insists that student activism is a vital part of freedom of expression and assembly, warning that criminalizing such actions could set a concerning precedent. The Swiss government and the university have been urged to consider these rights in their response.
Meanwhile, ETH Zurich maintained that the sit-ins were not peaceful and issued warnings to protesters about potential legal repercussions. Sentencing for trespassing included suspended fines and legal costs, raising fears over the impact on students' futures.