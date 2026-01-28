Swiss University Protests: Clash of Student Rights and Legal Consequences

U.N. human rights experts expressed concern on Tuesday over the sentencing of students involved in pro-Palestinian sit-ins at a Swiss university. The students demonstrated against ETH Zurich's partnerships with Israeli universities amid the Gaza conflict.

The U.N. insists that student activism is a vital part of freedom of expression and assembly, warning that criminalizing such actions could set a concerning precedent. The Swiss government and the university have been urged to consider these rights in their response.

Meanwhile, ETH Zurich maintained that the sit-ins were not peaceful and issued warnings to protesters about potential legal repercussions. Sentencing for trespassing included suspended fines and legal costs, raising fears over the impact on students' futures.