Left Menu

Crackdown on App-Based Fraud: Director Arrested in Rajasthan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended a director of Digi Mudra Connect Private Limited, a Jaipur-based company, on charges of money laundering. The investigation, involving multiple states, revealed a multi-crore-rupee fraud via the My Victory Club app, defrauding investors with promises of high returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:02 IST
Crackdown on App-Based Fraud: Director Arrested in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant breakthrough in a major money-laundering case, arresting a director of a Rajasthan-based company on charges connected to a multi-crore-rupee investment scam. The director, Prakash Chand Jain, associated with Digi Mudra Connect Private Limited, was apprehended on Tuesday.

The probe, which is linked to several FIRs filed across states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, and Maharashtra, highlights the involvement of Jain as a key player, along with the Dubai-based alleged main perpetrator, Ravi Jain. As per ED's statement, the scheme reportedly deceived thousands using the My Victory Club app, promising substantial returns.

A portion of the illicit funds was allegedly funneled into the personal accounts of promoters, directors, and their relatives. The ED further uncovered that these proceeds were used for real estate ventures and overseas business interests, following searches conducted in December last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026